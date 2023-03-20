Jets Re-Signing FB Nick Bawden

The New York Jets are re-signing FB Nick Bawden, according to Howard Balzer.

Bawden, 26, was selected by the Lions in the seventh round out of San Diego State in 2018. Bawden has ended each of his first two seasons on injured reserve as well after suffering a torn ACL as a rookie and hurting his knee again towards the end of 2021.

The team then placed Bawden on injured reserve for the remainder of the season and was cut loose last June. The Jets signed him to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster.

From there, New York opted to bring Bawden back on a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2021, Bawden appeared in nine games for the Jets, making one start. He had one catch for 20 yards.