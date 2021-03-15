Jets Re-Signing RB Josh Adams To One-Year Deal

The New York Jets are re-signing RB Josh Adams to a one-year contract on Monday, according to Connor Hughes.

Adams, 24, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason as the Eagles trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

Philadelphia later signed Adams to their practice squad after clearing waivers. He was promoted to the active roster two games into the season before later being waived and signing on to the Jets’ practice squad.

In 2020, Adams has appeared in eight games and rushed for 157 yards on 29 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 29 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.