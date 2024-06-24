Jets Release DB Tae Hayes

Per Adam Schefter, the Jets have released DB Tae Hayes following his arrest for marijuana possession in Alabama.

He was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor and booked by the Trinity police department before being released on a $300 bond.

The team declined to comment but noted they were aware of the situation. The release comes as a surprise as the NFL has significantly relaxed its drug policy when it comes to marijuana in recent years. The league only tests players once per year and does not test for THC. While players can still be fined, the league has stopped issuing significant suspensions for testing positive for marijuana use.

Hayes, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Appalachian State back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Hayes had stints with the Dolphins, Vikings, Cardinals and Panthers before returning to the Panthers. He bounced on and off of their practice squad through the end of the 2021 season and the beginning of 2022 before being signed by the Patriots in December.

The Patriots re-signed Hayes in May but released him in July. He then caught on with the Lions before being waived and claimed by the Ravens. He was cut again before catching on with the Jets on the practice squad, returning on a futures deal for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Hayes appeared in five games for the Panthers and two games for the Patriots. He recorded six total tackles and no interceptions.

We will have more news on Hayes as it becomes available.