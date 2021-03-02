Jets Release DL Henry Anderson

The New York Jets announced that they have released DL Henry Anderson on Tuesday.

Anderson, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2015. He was later traded to the Jets in 2018. He re-signed to a three-year, $25.2 million extension in March of 2019 and was entering the final year of his contract.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Anderson will free up $8.2 million of available cap space while creating $1,333,334 in dead money.

In 2020, Anderson appeared in 16 games for the Jets and recorded 42 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 0.5 sack. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 54 overall interior defender out of 125 players.