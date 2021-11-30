Jets Release QB James Morgan From PS, Sign TE Dan Brown

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve signed TE Dan Brown to their practice squad and released QB James Morgan from the unit.

Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:

DL Ronald Blair T Grant Hermanns DB Lamar Jackson QB Josh Johnson WR D.J. Montgomery LB Hamilcar Rashed DT Tanzel Smart WR Vyncint Smith DE Jabari Zuniga C Ross Pierschbacher RB Austin Walter G Dru Samia LB LaRoy Reynolds LB Noah Dawkins (Injured) WR Keelan Doss K Alex Kessman TE Dan Brown

Morgan, 24, was a two-year starter at Florida International after transferring from Bowling Green. The Jets selected him with the No. 125 pick in the fourth round in 2020.

Morgan was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,010,264 rookie contract that included a $715,264 signing bonus when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, he had a brief stint on both the Panthers’ and Steelers’ practice squads before recently returning to the Jets.

During his four-year college career, Morgan recorded 699 completions on 1,221 pass attempts (57.2 percent) for 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.