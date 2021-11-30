Jets Release QB James Morgan From PS, Sign TE Dan Brown

Nate Bouda
The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve signed TE Dan Brown to their practice squad and released QB James Morgan from the unit. 

Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:

  1. DL Ronald Blair
  2. T Grant Hermanns
  3. DB Lamar Jackson
  4. QB Josh Johnson
  5. WR D.J. Montgomery
  6. LB Hamilcar Rashed
  7. DT Tanzel Smart
  8. WR Vyncint Smith
  9. DE Jabari Zuniga
  10. C Ross Pierschbacher
  11. RB Austin Walter
  12. G Dru Samia
  13. LB LaRoy Reynolds  
  14. LB Noah Dawkins (Injured)
  15. WR Keelan Doss
  16. K Alex Kessman
  17. TE Dan Brown

Morgan, 24, was a two-year starter at Florida International after transferring from Bowling Green. The Jets selected him with the No. 125 pick in the fourth round in 2020. 

Morgan was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,010,264 rookie contract that included a $715,264 signing bonus when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, he had a brief stint on both the Panthers’ and Steelers’ practice squads before recently returning to the Jets. 

During his four-year college career, Morgan recorded 699 completions on 1,221 pass attempts (57.2 percent) for 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.  

