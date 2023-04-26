Jets Release RB Ty Johnson

The New York Jets officially released RB Ty Johnson with a non-football injury designation on Wednesday, according to Field Yates.

Johnson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2019 out of Maryland. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Lions.

However, the Lions waived Johnson in the second year of that deal and he was claimed by the Jets. He finished out his rookie contract in New York and returned to the Jets this offseason on a one-year contract.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and rushed 30 times for 160 yards (5.3 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with 12 receptions on 24 targets for 88 yards.