Jets Releasing TE Ryan Griffin

The New York Jets announced that they are releasing veteran TE Ryan Griffin on Monday in order to free up $3 million in cap space.

Griffin, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. He was in the second year of his three-year, $9 million contract that includes $3.225 million guaranteed when the Texans released him after an arrest for vandalism and public intoxication.

The Jets later signed Griffin to a contract in July. Griffin was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Jets signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $10.8 million.

In 2021, Griffin appeared in 14 games for the Jets and caught 27 passes for 261 yards (9.7 YPC) receiving and two touchdowns.

