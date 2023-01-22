Jets Requested Interview With Bills QB Coach Joe Brady

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets have requested permission to interview Bills QB coach Joe Brady for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Buffalo cannot block the interview but Rapoport notes there’s some question about if Brady would be interested given how well he’s fit in with the Bills.

Brady, 33, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach.

In 2021, the Panthers were No. 28 in total yards, No. 23 in points scored, No. 19 in rushing yards, and No. 28 in passing yards under Brady.