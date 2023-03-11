Jets Restructure Three Contracts, Create $15.2M In Cap Space

Field Yates reports that the Jets have reworked the contracts of G Laken Tomlinson, CB D.J. Reed, and TE Tyler Conklin in order to create $15.2 million in cap space.

Tomlinson, 31, is a former first-round pick out of Duke by the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 49ers acquired him from the Lions in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.55 million rookie contract that included $6.949 million guaranteed when he signed a three-year $18 million extension with San Francisco.

Tomlinson played out his contract and signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent that included $27 million in guarantees.

In 2022, Tomlinson appeared in all 17 games for the Jets, making 17 starts for them at guard.