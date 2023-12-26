Jets Rule Out Zach Wilson For Week 17

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that QB Zach Wilson is out for Week 17’s game, as he’s yet to clear the concussion protocol.

The Jets will once again start Trevor Siemian against the Browns.

Wilson suffered the head injury during the team’s loss to the Dolphins a few weeks ago.

Wilson, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 12 games for the Jets and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,245 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.