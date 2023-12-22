Jets Rule Out Zach Wilson, Starting Trevor Siemian

The New York Jets officially ruled out QB Zach Wilson from Week 16 due to a concussion and will start Trevor Siemian in Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

QB Zach Wilson (concussion) will miss Sunday's game. DL John Franklin-Myers will not practice today, but still has a chance to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/1CcpBBOBuu — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 22, 2023

Wilson took five sacks in the first half of their recent game against the Dolphins and the injury was later deemed to be a concussion.

Wilson, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 12 games for the Jets and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,245 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.