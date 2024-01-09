Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden & DL Tanzel Smart To Futures Deals

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve signed FB Nick Bawden and DL Tanzel Smart to a futures contracts for the 2024 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signing for the Jets:

WR Malik Taylor WR Lance McCutcheon DL Stephen Jones DL Marquiss Spencer OL Vitaliy Gurman RB Jacques Patrick OL Eze Obinna CB Tae Hayes K Austin Seibert FB Nick Bawden DL Tanzel Smart

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Bawden, 27, was selected by the Lions in the seventh round out of San Diego State in 2018. Bawden ended each of his first two seasons on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL as a rookie, and he hurt his knee again towards the end of 2021.

The Lions placed Bawden on injured reserve for the remainder of the season and was cut loose in June. The Jets signed him to their practice squad later on.

From there, New York opted to bring Bawden back on a one-year deal each of the past two seasons. He has been on and off of the Jets active roster so far this season.

In 2023, Bawden has appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed twice for four yards and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 21 yards.