Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden To Active Roster, Activate LB LaRoy Reynolds

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve signed FB Nick Bawden to their active roster and activated LB LaRoy Reynolds from the practice squad injured list.

We've signed FB Nick Bawden to the active roster and restored LB LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 24, 2021

Bawden, 25, was selected by the Lions in the seventh round out of San Diego State in 2018. Bawden has ended each of his first two seasons on injured reserve as well after suffering a torn ACL as a rookie and hurting his knee again late last year.

The team then placed Bawden on injured reserve for the remainder of the season and was cut loose in June. The Jets signed him to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster.

In 2021, Bawden has appeared in two games for the Jets and caught one pass for 20 yards and no touchdowns.