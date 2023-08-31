Jets Sign Five Players To Practice Squad

The New York Jets announced they’ve signed five players to their practice squad on Thursday.

We've signed an additional five players to our practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 31, 2023

The full list of players includes:

RB Xazavian Valladay OL Jason Poe LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball S Tyreque Jones DL Jalyn Holmes

Holmes, 27, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus when Minnesota cut him loose in September of last year.

He signed with the Saints’ practice squad at the start of last season and bounced on and off their practice squad. The Giants signed him to a one-year deal back last May but was among their final roster cuts.

From there, the Bears added Holmes to their practice squad back in October and promoted him to the active roster for the team’s final game. Holmes returned for the 2023 season but was cut earlier this month. The Jets signed him to a contract earlier this month but he was among New York’s final roster cuts.

In 2022, Holmes appeared in one game for the Bears and recorded three total tackles.