Jets Sign Four Draft Picks

The New York Jets announced they’ve signed four players to rookie contracts on Friday.
The full list includes:
- RB Israel Abanikanda
- LB Zaire Barnes
- CB Jarrick Bernard Converse
- TE Zack Kuntz
New York has now signed four of their seven picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|15
|Will McDonald IV
|DE
|2
|43
|Joe Tippmann
|C
|4
|120
|Carter Warren
|OT
|5
|143
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Signed
|6
|184
|Zaire Barnes
|LB
|Signed
|6
|204
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|CB
|Signed
|7
|220
|Zack Kuntz
|TE
|Signed
Abanikanda, 20, was a two-year starter at Pittsburgh and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors as a senior.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,176,386 rookie contract that includes a $336,386 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $834,096 in 2023.
During his three-year college career, Abanikanda appeared in 31 games and made 17 starts, recording 390 rushing attempts for 2,177 yards (5.6 YPC) and 28 touchdowns, to go along with 38 receptions for 354 yards (9.3 YPC) and three touchdowns.
