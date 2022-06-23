Jets Sign Fourth-Round DE Micheal Clemons

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Jets are signing fourth-round DE Micheal Clemons to his rookie deal, the team announced on Thursday. 

The Jets have two more rookies to go to finish signing their 2022 draft class. 

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Sauce Gardner CB Signed
1 Garrett Wilson WR Signed
1 Jermaine Johnson II DE Signed
2 Breece Hall RB  
3 Jeremy Ruckert TE Signed
4 Max Mitchell OT  
4 Micheal Clemons DE Signed

 

Clemons, 24, attended Cisco College before transferring to Texas A&M in 2017. He was drafted by the Jets with the No. 117 pick in the fourth round in 2022. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $4,424,098 that includes a signing bonus of $764,098. 

During his college career with the Aggies, Clemons appeared in 32 games and recorded 93 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

