Jets Sign Fourth-Round DE Micheal Clemons

The Jets are signing fourth-round DE Micheal Clemons to his rookie deal, the team announced on Thursday.

.@MichealClemonss makes it official!! 🖊 — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 23, 2022

The Jets have two more rookies to go to finish signing their 2022 draft class.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Sauce Gardner CB Signed 1 Garrett Wilson WR Signed 1 Jermaine Johnson II DE Signed 2 Breece Hall RB 3 Jeremy Ruckert TE Signed 4 Max Mitchell OT 4 Micheal Clemons DE Signed

Clemons, 24, attended Cisco College before transferring to Texas A&M in 2017. He was drafted by the Jets with the No. 117 pick in the fourth round in 2022.

He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $4,424,098 that includes a signing bonus of $764,098.

During his college career with the Aggies, Clemons appeared in 32 games and recorded 93 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.