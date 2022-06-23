Jets Sign Fourth-Round DE Micheal Clemons

The Jets are signing fourth-round DE Micheal Clemons to his rookie deal, the team announced on Thursday.
.@MichealClemonss makes it official!! 🖊
— New York Jets (@nyjets) June 23, 2022
The Jets have two more rookies to go to finish signing their 2022 draft class.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|Signed
|1
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Signed
|1
|Jermaine Johnson II
|DE
|Signed
|2
|Breece Hall
|RB
|3
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Signed
|4
|Max Mitchell
|OT
|4
|Micheal Clemons
|DE
|Signed
Clemons, 24, attended Cisco College before transferring to Texas A&M in 2017. He was drafted by the Jets with the No. 117 pick in the fourth round in 2022.
He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $4,424,098 that includes a signing bonus of $764,098.
During his college career with the Aggies, Clemons appeared in 32 games and recorded 93 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!