Jets Sign LB C.J. Mosley To Two-Year, $17.25M Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Jets and LB C.J. Mosley have agreed to a two-year, $17.25 million contract.

The agreement includes $13.25 million guaranteed and replaces the final year of his old contract that had no guarantees remaining on it.

Mosley gets $9 million fully guaranteed in 2024.

Mosley, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,788,002 rookie contract before the Ravens picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Mosley made a base salary of $8,718,000 for the 2018 season before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets that included $51M guaranteed.

In 2023, Mosley appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 152 tackles, a half sack, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, an interception and seven pass defenses.