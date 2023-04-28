Jets Sign LS Thomas Hennessy To Four-Year Extension

The New York Jets have signed LS Thomas Hennessy to a four-year extension that includes a record for the most guaranteed money. 

Hennessy, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. Indianapolis traded him to New York in August of 2017 in exchange for S Ronald Martin.

Hennessy was entering the final year of his contract and set to earn a base salary of $6450,000 this season when he agreed to a four-year, $4.4 million extension with the Jets. 

In 2023, Hennessy appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded one tackle. 

