Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser To Practice Squad

The New York Jets announced they have signed OL Chris Glaser to the practice squad.
The #Jets have signed OL Chris Glaser to the practice squad.
— NYJ Communications (@NYJetsPR) October 19, 2022
New York’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Chris Streveler
- WR Tarik Black
- WR Irvin Charles
- TE Kenny Yeboah
- DL Bradlee Anae
- DL Jonathan Marshall
- DL Tanzel Smart
- LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
- S Craig James
- LB Chazz Surratt
- RB Zonovan Knight
- DB Jimmy Moreland
- G Adam Pankey
- WR Diontae Spencer
- T Conor McDermott
- OL Chris Glaser
Glaser, 6-4 and 305 pounds, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived in August however and caught on with the Jets.
The Jets waived Glaser during roster cuts and brought him back to the practice squad. This is his second stint on the unit.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!