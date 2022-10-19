Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser To Practice Squad

The New York Jets announced they have signed OL Chris Glaser to the practice squad.

The #Jets have signed OL Chris Glaser to the practice squad. — NYJ Communications (@NYJetsPR) October 19, 2022

New York’s practice squad now includes:

QB Chris Streveler WR Tarik Black WR Irvin Charles TE Kenny Yeboah DL Bradlee Anae DL Jonathan Marshall DL Tanzel Smart LB Hamsah Nasirildeen S Craig James LB Chazz Surratt RB Zonovan Knight DB Jimmy Moreland G Adam Pankey WR Diontae Spencer T Conor McDermott OL Chris Glaser

Glaser, 6-4 and 305 pounds, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived in August however and caught on with the Jets.

The Jets waived Glaser during roster cuts and brought him back to the practice squad. This is his second stint on the unit.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.