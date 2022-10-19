Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New York Jets announced they have signed OL Chris Glaser to the practice squad. 

New York’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Chris Streveler
  2. WR Tarik Black
  3. WR Irvin Charles
  4. TE Kenny Yeboah
  5. DL Bradlee Anae
  6. DL Jonathan Marshall
  7. DL Tanzel Smart
  8. LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
  9. S Craig James
  10. LB Chazz Surratt
  11. RB Zonovan Knight
  12. DB Jimmy Moreland
  13. G Adam Pankey
  14. WR Diontae Spencer
  15. T Conor McDermott
  16. OL Chris Glaser

Glaser, 6-4 and 305 pounds, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived in August however and caught on with the Jets. 

The Jets waived Glaser during roster cuts and brought him back to the practice squad. This is his second stint on the unit. 

He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

