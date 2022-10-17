Jets Sign OT Mike Remmers To Active Roster, Cut OL Conor McDermott

The New York Jets announced Monday that they’ve signed OT Mike Remmers to their active roster and released OL Conor McDermott.

Remmers, 33, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He lasted just a few months with the team before signing on to the Buccaneers practice squad a week into the 2012 season.

Since then, Remmers has played for a number of teams including the Chargers, Vikings, Rams, Panthers, and Giants before signing on with the Chiefs last year. Kansas City opted to bring Remmers back for another year in 2021.

Remmers became an unrestricted free agent in March and eventually signed on to the Jets’ practice squad last month.

McDermott, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He was later waived and claimed by the Bills before being cut loose in 2019.

The Jets claimed McDermott off of waivers and he’s been in New York ever since. He was in the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,535,028 including a signing bonus of $135,028 when the Jets signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season.

The Jets signed McDermott to a contract last month.

In 2022, McDermott has appeared in four games for the Jets.