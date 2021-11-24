Jets Sign QB James Morgan To PS, Release DB Natrell Jamerson

The New York Jets announced they added QB James Morgan to their practice squad and released DB Natrell Jamerson.

Morgan, 24, was a two-year starter at Florida International after transferring from Bowling Green. The Jets selected him with the No. 125 pick in the fourth round in 2020.

Morgan was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,010,264 rookie contract that included a $715,264 signing bonus when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, he had a brief stint on both the Panthers’ and Steelers’ practice squads.

During his four-year college career, Morgan recorded 699 completions on 1,221 pass attempts (57.2 percent) for 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.