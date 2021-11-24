Jets Sign QB James Morgan To PS, Release DB Natrell Jamerson

The New York Jets announced they added QB James Morgan to their practice squad and released DB Natrell Jamerson.
We’ve signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad and released DB Natrell Jamerson from the practice squad.
— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 25, 2021
The Jets practice squad now includes:
- DE Ronald Blair (Injured)
- T Grant Hermanns
- DB Lamar Jackson
- QB Josh Johnson
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- LB Hamilcar Rashed
- DT Tanzel Smart
- WR Vyncint Smith
- DE Jabari Zuniga
- C Ross Pierschbacher
- RB Austin Walter
- G Dru Samia
- LB LaRoy Reynolds (Injured)
- QB James Morgan
- LB Noah Dawkins (Injured)
- WR Keelan Doss
- K Alex Kessman
Morgan, 24, was a two-year starter at Florida International after transferring from Bowling Green. The Jets selected him with the No. 125 pick in the fourth round in 2020.
Morgan was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,010,264 rookie contract that included a $715,264 signing bonus when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, he had a brief stint on both the Panthers’ and Steelers’ practice squads.
During his four-year college career, Morgan recorded 699 completions on 1,221 pass attempts (57.2 percent) for 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.
