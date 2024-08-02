Jets Sign Three Players, Cut Two

The New York Jets announced a series of roster moves on Friday including signing three players.

The full of moves includes:

Jets signed WR Isaiah Winstead, WR Brandon Smith and CB Tre Swilling

WR and CB Jets waived TE Kevin Foelsch and WR Marcus Riley.

Swilling, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Swilling had a brief stint with the Saints before signing on with the 49ers towards the end of last season. He bounced on and off their roster a couple of times.

The Ravens signed him to a futures deal back in January but released him in July.

During his college career at Georgia Tech, Swilling recorded 101 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, two interceptions and 21 pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 39 games.

In 2023, Swilling appeared in two games for the 49ers.