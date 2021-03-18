Jets Signing DB Lamarcus Joyner To One-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are signing veteran DB Lamarcus Joyner to a contract and plan to give him an opportunity to play safety for them, rather than nickel.

According to Josina Andersson, Joyner gets a one-year, $4.5 million contract from the Jets.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Joyner, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving the Rams’ franchise tag in 2018.

Joyner made a salary of $11,287,000 fully guaranteed for the 2018 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Raiders in 2019.

The Raiders released him a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Joyner appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 66 tackles, no interceptions or forced fumbles, and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 89 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.