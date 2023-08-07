Jets Signing DT Bruce Hector

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets are signing DT Bruce Hector to the roster.

Pelissero notes he recently had a workout with the Giants. He didn’t play at all in 2022.

Hector, 28, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida in 2018. He was on and off of the Eagles’ roster before being promoted to their active roster at the end of the year.

Philadelphia later traded him to the Cardinals in exchange for S Rudy Ford. However, he was among Arizona’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and returned to the Eagles once clearing waivers.

From there, Hector was waived during training camp in 2020 and was later claimed by the Panthers, who cut him again and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced on and off for the rest of the season.

The Titans signed him to a contract in April of 2021 only to cut him loose heading into camp. He was claimed by the Lions and was again cut after the preseason, spending the season bouncing on and off the practice squad and active roster.

For his career, Hector has appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and Lions. He’s recorded seven total tackles and a half sack.