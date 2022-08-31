Jets Signing LB Chazz Surratt To Practice Squad

SportsTrust Advisors announced that their client, LB Chazz Surratt, is signing with the Jets’ practice squad on Wednesday.

Surratt, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $5,015,094 that included a $1,007,341 signing bonus, but was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts.

In 2021, Surratt appeared in nine games for the Vikings but didn’t record any statistics.

During his college career, Surratt recorded 207 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and eight pass defenses in 24 games at linebacker.