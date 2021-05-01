Jets Signing Oregon State OLB Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jets are signing undrafted Oregon State OLB Hamilcar Rashed Jr. to a contract.

Rashed, 23, is a three-year starter at Oregon State. He earned an All-Pac12 Honorable Mention last season and was a first-team All-American in 2019.

During his four-year college career, Rashed appeared in 43 games and made 28 starts, recording 143 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven pass defenses.