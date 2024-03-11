Jets Signing QB Tyrod Taylor

The New York Jets are signing QB Tyrod Taylor, according to Tom Pelissero.

Josina Anderson reports that Taylor will receive a two-year deal from the Jets.

Taylor, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo then elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

During the 2022 offseason, Taylor signed a two-year, $17 million deal to be the Giants’ backup quarterback.

In 2023, Taylor appeared in 11 games for the Giants and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 1,341 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions, to go along with 38 rushing attempts for 197 yards (5.2 YPC).