Jets Signing RB Jonathan Ward To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the New York Jets are signing RB Jonathan Ward to their practice squad. 

Jets helmet

New York’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Chris Streveler
  2. WR Tarik Black
  3. WR Irvin Charles
  4. DL Bradlee Anae
  5. DL Jonathan Marshall
  6. DL Tanzel Smart
  7. LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
  8. S Craig James
  9. LB Chazz Surratt
  10. DB Jimmy Moreland
  11. G Adam Pankey
  12. WR Diontae Spencer
  13. DB Jared Mayden
  14. DE Marquiss Spencer
  15. LB Marcell Harris
  16. RB Jonathan Ward

Ward, 25, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season. 

Arizona re-signed Ward as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later released. 

In 2021, Ward appeared in 13 games and recorded nine rushing attempts for 33 yards (3.7 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with three receptions for 34 yards (11.3 YPC) and no touchdowns. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply