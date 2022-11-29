Jets Signing RB Jonathan Ward To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the New York Jets are signing RB Jonathan Ward to their practice squad.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

QB Chris Streveler WR Tarik Black WR Irvin Charles DL Bradlee Anae DL Jonathan Marshall DL Tanzel Smart LB Hamsah Nasirildeen S Craig James LB Chazz Surratt DB Jimmy Moreland G Adam Pankey WR Diontae Spencer DB Jared Mayden DE Marquiss Spencer LB Marcell Harris RB Jonathan Ward

Ward, 25, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season.

Arizona re-signed Ward as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later released.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 13 games and recorded nine rushing attempts for 33 yards (3.7 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with three receptions for 34 yards (11.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.