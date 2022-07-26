Jets Signing WR Rashard Davis

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets are signing WR Rashard Davis to a contract.

Davis, 26, wound up going undrafted out of James Madison back in 2017. He later signed on with the Eagles and spent just over a year in Philadelphia.

Davis had a brief stint with the Raiders, but was released and later signed on with the Chiefs. From there, he spent a few years with the Titans before being released after this year’s draft.

Davis took part in the USFL this year.

During his college career JMU, Davis caught 114 passes for 1,549 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 203 yards and 11 touchdowns.