Jets Still Expected To Pursue Davante Adams

According to Jordan Schultz, the Jets are still expected to be in the mix to trade for WR Davante Adams even after firing HC Robert Saleh.

Canning Saleh isn’t necessarily going to fix the problems the Jets have had on offense where they currently rank in the bottom third of the league. A reunion between Adams and QB Aaron Rodgers might help fix a few issues.

The Jets were on the list of teams Adams wants to be traded to, though it’ll be interesting to see if this instability changes his thinking at all.

The Raiders have been hoping to trade Adams sooner rather than later, but are still holding firm on getting a second-round pick back for the star receiver.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

