Jets Still Exploring Trade Market For Receivers

According to Rich Cimini, Jets GM Joe Douglas is still exploring the trade market for wide receiver help after the Jets struck out in the first wave of free agency.

Cimini mentions Douglas had some degree of interest in Jerry Jeudy and Keenan Allen. The Broncos traded Jeudy to the Browns for fifth and sixth-round picks this year, while Allen went from the Chargers to the Bears in exchange for a fourth.

While not a lot in terms of draft compensation, both had big contract numbers in 2024. Jeudy was set to make almost $13 million and Allen was due well over $20 million.

Other options potentially available include Bengals WR Tee Higgins and 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk but Cimini isn’t sure how willing Cincinnati and San Francisco are to actually part with those players.

Cimini adds the Jets are exploring their option in free agency, including Mike Williams, Odell Beckham Jr., Tyler Boyd, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Corey Davis.

Williams will take a free agent visit with New York this week, where the team will likely check on his progress from a torn ACL last September.

Cimini points out Beckham nearly signed with the team last year before the Ravens swooped in with big money.

Boyd has been linked to the Jets and would give them a veteran presence in the slot.

Valdes-Scantling has a history with QB Aaron Rodgers .

. Davis was just cut from the retired list. While the Jets are interested in bringing him back, Cimini notes Davis would prefer to sign somewhere closer to his home in Nashville.

Cimini thinks the Jets will ultimately sign a reasonably-priced free agent and use a draft pick on a receiver in what’s seen as a deep class, though the team doesn’t have a second-round pick due to the trade for Rodgers last offseason.

Finding a complement to No. 1 WR Garrett Wilson was one of the Jets’ top priorities this offseason. The depth chart is bare outside of him.

New York signed WR Allen Lazard last year in free agency but his first year with the Jets was a bust. He’s reportedly available in trade talks but his $10 million guaranteed base salary would likely be a non-starter for another team.

We’ll have more on the Jets as the news is available.