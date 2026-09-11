Jets To Start Veteran K Jason Sanders Week 1

Jets HC Aaron Glenn announced on Friday that they plan to start veteran K Jason Sanders over Blake Grupe in Week 1.

“Jason will kick this week. He’s had most of the reps,” Glenn said, via ProFootballTalk. “Grupe, I want to make sure he gets a solid chance. He just got here last week. He hasn’t had a lot of chances to get a lot of work with [long snapper Thomas Hennessy and holder Austin McNamara]. I want to make sure I give him the proper chance for the competition, so I want to let this thing play out.”

Sanders is currently on New York’s practice squad and will need to be promoted to the active roster. This could mean that they cut Grupe in a corresponding move, which will subject him to waivers.

Sanders, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract when Miami signed him to a five-year, $22 million deal in 2021.

The Dolphins released Sanders this offseason and he caught on with the Giants shortly after. New York released him again and he signed with the Jets, but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and converted 37 of 41 field goal attempts (90.2 percent) to go along with 26 of 28 extra point tries (92.9 percent).