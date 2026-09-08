AFC Notes: Christian Gonzalez Contract, Armand Membou, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins LB Willie Gay Jr. was a clear backup last season, but could be in line for a bigger role in 2026 as the team increases three-linebacker packages under HC Jeff Hafley. Gay talked about factors that could benefit him this year with the organizational changes, and is excited to return to a SAM linebacker role.

“This defense is obviously different from last year, the way we play three backers on the field at once,” Gay said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “That, in itself, could be a reason that I could play a lot more. This is what I did when I first came into the NFL with the Chiefs for four years. Then I went to the Saints and did it for another year. Last year, the defense was a little different, so I didn’t play this position as a SAM linebacker…We blitz, we set the edge, we cover guys man-to-man.”

Miami GM Jon-Eric Sullivan wouldn’t say where Gay will be on the defensive depth chart with the injuries at that position, but he praised his special teams role and physicality.

“Willie is physical; he can run,” Sullivan said. “Special teams is vitally important to him. Right now we’re banged up in the linebacker room, so it’s hard to say where he’ll land on the depth chart. That’s still in flux, but we’re glad Willie’s on the team. I thought he played with great effort”

Jets

Jets RT Armand Membou noted that he is more comfortable as he heads into his second season and recalled having the jitters before taking on Steelers OLB T.J. Watt during his rookie year.

“Going to my second season, I’ve been through this last year, so I just feel more comfortable,” Membou told the team website. “And then I also just feel better as a team. I feel like we just feel a lot better [about] ourselves right now, and I feel like we feel ready to compete. So, I’m excited to see what we’re going to do this Sunday.”

“I mean, I’ll be real. Last year, I’m going against T.J. Watt, so the whole week I was kind of distressed thinking about that. But like I said, this year it’s my second year in the league, so I’m a little more comfortable. The nerves are a little less than a year ago. I feel like we just have a tighter bond with the offense this year.” Membou added.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said OLB Joseph Ossai is still week-to-week with a plantar fascia injury. (Zack Rosenblatt)

said OLB is still week-to-week with a plantar fascia injury. (Zack Rosenblatt) Glenn also mentioned that everyone trending toward returning in Week 1 is still trending in that direction. (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez ‘s four-year, $135 million extension includes a $33 million signing bonus, with $53.928 million fully guaranteed over the first two years.

‘s four-year, $135 million extension includes a $33 million signing bonus, with $53.928 million fully guaranteed over the first two years. Breer adds his 2028 money will be guaranteed in March 2027, while his 2029 money will be guaranteed in March 2028.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Gonzalez has offseason workout bonuses of $300k for 2027-2031. He can also earn up to $1.7 million in each of those years via per-game active roster bonuses.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the extension for Gonzalez came together very quickly, and Garafolo didn’t think a deal would be done a day later on Monday morning.

Garafolo said the team was suddenly ready to meet numerous metrics to make Gonzalez the highest-paid at his position because they wanted to resolve it before the year.

Previous offers weren’t suitable for Gonzalez in terms of cash flow and guarantees, according to Garafolo, but the Patriots ultimately met his demands to get it done.