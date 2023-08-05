According to Aaron Wilson, the New York Jets tried out five players on Saturday.

The full list of players who tried out includes:

LB Sam Eguavoen LB Jordan Evans LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams LB Tanner Vallejo LB Nick Vigil

Eguavoen, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in 2015. He signed on with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL for the 2016 season and spent three years in Canada.

The Dolphins signed Eguavoen to a futures contract for the 2019 season and the team later re-signed him to a one-year, $2 million deal.

In 2022, Eguavoen appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded four total tackles.