Jets Tried Out Three Players

The New York Jets brought in three free agents for tryouts on Sunday including DE Jordan Brailford, OT Timon Parris, and LB Aaron Adeoye, according to Aaron Wilson.

Brailford, 25, was a seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State by the Washington Football Team in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.594 rookie contract with Washington that included $74,576 guaranteed.

Brailford unfortunately was waived by Washington in September of 2020 and wound up on their practice squad. From there, the Vikings signed Brailford off of Washington’s practice squad before releasing him a few weeks ago.

For his career, Brailford has appeared in five total games during his career, all with the Vikings. He tallied two total tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.