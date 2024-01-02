Jets Waiving RB Dalvin Cook

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets are waiving veteran RB Dalvin Cook.

Pelissero characterized it as a mutual parting of ways, as the release allows Cook to potentially land with a playoff team in the coming weeks.

The Jets have already been eliminated from the postseason and weren’t giving Cook the ball that much anyway.

Adam Schefter adds Cook will forfeit his remaining guarantees. He was owed $5.8 million in guarantees, most of which have likely already been paid.

Cook, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him this past summer. He caught on with the Jets on a one-year deal worth $7 million.

In 2023, Cook appeared in 15 games for the Jets and rushed 67 times for 214 yards (3.2 YPC) and no touchdowns, adding 15 receptions on 20 targets for 78 yards.

We’ll have more on Cook as the news is available.