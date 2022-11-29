Jets Worked Out Four Players, Including TE Dalton Keene

The Jets worked out four players on Tuesday, including TE Dalton Keene and RB Jonathan Ward (signed).

The team also worked out tight ends John Lovett and Dominique Daffney.

Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him.

He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose earlier this month.

He had a brief stint on the Eagles’ practice squad as well.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.