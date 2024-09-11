Jets Worked Out Seven Offensive Linemen

By
Tony Williams
-

The New York Jets hosted seven offensive linemen for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jets Helmet

The full list of players includes:

  • Zach Bailey
  • Mason Brooks
  • Matthew Cindric
  • Matt Hennessey
  • Alec Lindstrom
  • Connor McGovern
  • Daryl Williams

McGovern, 31, is a former fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He finished his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent.

McGovern was testing the market again after playing out that deal and becoming a free agent in 2023 when he re-signed with the Jets just before the draft.  

In 2023, McGovern started seven games for the Jets at center.

