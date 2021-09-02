Jets Working Out LB Reuben Foster

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are working out LB Reuben Foster on Thursday.

New York is a little shallow at linebacker and HC Robert Saleh is familiar with Foster from their time together with the 49ers.

If Foster is recovered from a severe knee injury suffered two years ago, which is a major question, he could be a potential fit for the Jets.

Foster, 27, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. The 49ers waived him in 2018 due to a domestic violence charge that was later withdrawn and he was claimed off of waivers by Washington.

Washington declined to pick up his fifth-year option and ultimately placed him on injured reserve after he suffered a severe knee injury in the spring.

Foster was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.03 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.7 million for the 2020 season when Washington placed him on IR again. They later cut him with a settlement.

In 2018, Foster appeared in six games for the 49ers and recorded 29 tackles and a pass defense.