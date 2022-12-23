Jets WRs Coach Miles Austin Suspended For Gambling Violation

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the NFL is suspending Jets receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league’s gambling policy.

According to Pelissero, there’s no indication that Austin bet on NFL games as a coach but he did bet on other sports which violates NFL personnel gambling policy.

Austin’s suspension is for a minimum of one year, but is pending appeal.

Austin did not coach on Thursday.

Austin, 38, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth back in 2006. He spent eight years in Dallas before he was released in 2014 and later signed on with the Browns.

Austin joined the Eagles the following years on a one-year contract before taking his first coaching job with the 49ers as an offensive quality control coach in 2019.

The Jets hired Austin has their receivers coach last year.

For his career, Austin caught 361 passes for 5,273 yards receiving and 37 touchdowns over the course of 10 seasons and 129 games played. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection.