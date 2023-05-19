Jim Brown Passes Away At 87

Hall of Fame RB Jim Brown‘s wife, Monique Brown, announced on Instagram that her husband passed away at the age of 87.

The Cleveland Browns wrote the following statement following the news of Brown’s passing:

“Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world. Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way,” wrote the Browns on Twitter.

Brown was drafted by Cleveland in the first round of the 1957 NFL Draft out of Syracuse. He played his entire career with the Browns and goes down as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

He won a Super Bowl in 1964, was a three-time MVP winner, eight-time first-team All-Pro, led the league in rushing eight times, led in rushing touchdowns five times, made nine Pro Bowl appearances, and was elected to the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame. The Browns retired his No. 32 and his No. 44 was also retired from Syracuse.

For his career, Brown appeared in 118 games and recorded 2,359 rushing attempts for 12,312 yards (5.2 YPC), and 106 touchdowns, to go along with 262 receptions for 2,499 yards (9.5 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.