Jimmy Garoppolo May Not Have Lisfranc Fracture, Getting Second Opinion

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that QB Jimmy Garoppolo is still meeting with doctors regarding his foot injury that is expected to end his season.

However, Shanahan said that there’s some hope that Garoppolo may have avoided a Lisfranc fracture.

“They were talking about it last night but they’re starting to believe that it isn’t, so that’s good news, but it’s not all done. They have to finalize it so we don’t want to give you any false information,” Shanahan said, per Cam Inman.

It remains to be seen what the extent of Garoppolo’s injury and what his timetable will be to return, but at the very least, not having a midfoot fracture would be a positive for a quarterback heading into free agency next year.

The 49ers signed Josh Johnson off of the Broncos’ practice squad on Monday to go along with Brock Purdy and Jacob Eason.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause.

Entering today’s game, Garoppolo had appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s added 23 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

