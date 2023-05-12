JJ Arcega-Whiteside Trying Out For Falcons During Rookie Minicamp

The Atlanta Falcons are trying several players during their rookie minicamp this weekend including WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside, per Michael Rothstein.

Arcega-Whiteside, 26, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round out of Stanford in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.951 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1.2 million in 2022.

The Eagles traded him to the Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

The Seahawks opted to release Arcega-Whiteside last year.

In 2021, Arcega-Whiteside appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and caught two passes on five targets for 36 yards.