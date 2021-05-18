Joe Burrow’s Doctor Says QB Is ‘All Systems Go’ For Week 1

Per Adam Schefter, the doctor who performed Bengals QB Joe Burrow‘s knee surgery says the former No. 1 overall pick should be ready for the season opener.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache told Schefter Burrow should be “all systems go” by the time Cincinnati plays the Vikings in Week 1 on September 12.

“He’s on track for full go for start of the season,” ElAttrache wrote in a text. “He’s doing all the work. He’s worked his tail off and been an amazingly mature participant in his recovery. He’s focused and great to work with.”

Burrow had reconstructive surgery on his knee on December 2 after suffering a torn ACL, MCL and other damage in his knee in a game November 22.

Doctors don’t want any contact until nine months after surgery, so Burrow won’t play in the preseason. But so far it looks like this injury won’t cost Burrow any games in 2021.

Burrow, 24, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Bengals to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Burrow appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 37 times for 142 yards and three touchdowns.