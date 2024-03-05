Joe Flacco’s ‘First Choice’ Is Re-Signing With Browns

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a league source, reports that a reunion with the Browns is QB Joe Flacco’s “first choice” this offseason.

According to Florio, the two parties spoke a the combine last week about a possible deal.

There has been some buzz about the Patriots having interest in Flacco as well, but it sounds like a return to Cleveland is his priority for now.

Flacco would obviously serve as the backup to Deshaun Watson should he re-up with the Browns.

Flacco was named the Associated Press 2023 Comeback Player of the Year.

Flacco, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. The Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets in 2020 before joining the Eagles last offseason. Philadelphia traded him to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Flacco later re-signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3.5 million deal last year. He signed on with the Browns during the season.