Jon Gruden Expected To Continue Consultant/Advisory Role With Saints Friday

Jeff Duncan reports that former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is expected to be at Saints’ training camp on Friday and continue the consultant/advisory role he held with the team earlier this offseason.

Back in May, Duncan reported that Gruden spent time at the Saints’ facility to help with the team’s offensive transition.

The Saints signed QB Derek Carr to a contract during the offseason and also added some former Raiders targets in WR Bryan Edwards and TE Foster Moreau to their roster.

Gruden spent most of his time with Carr and the Saints’ offensive coaching staff working on the early stages of the team’s offensive installation.

Carr’s best seasons in the NFL came under Gruden. Duncan noted that while the terminology in New Orleans is different, the protection protocols and many of the passing concepts are generally the same.

Gruden has been out of the spotlight since he resigned as the Raiders’ head coach during the 2021 season. Gruden’s emails surfaced as part of the investigation into workplace misconduct involving the Washington Football Team. Gruden had been emailing former Washington president Bruce Allen over several years.

The NFL has denied that they were responsible for the leaked emails. Gruden later sued the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

