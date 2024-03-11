Josh Jacobs Heading To Free Agency Despite Raiders’ Attempts To Re-Sign Him

According to Jeremy Fowler, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is expected to test the free agent market despite attempts between the two sides to reach a long-term deal.

Jacobs could still be back in Las Vegas but he’s at least going to see what other offers are out there. Fowler says Jacobs could end up signing a deal fairly quickly once the negotiating window opens at noon today.

We took a look at some potential fits for Jacobs in free agency here.

Jacobs, 26, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

In 2023, Jacobs appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and rushed for 805 yards on 233 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 37 receptions for 296 yards and six total touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 2024 NFL Free Agents list.