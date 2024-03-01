Josh Jacobs Open To Signing One-Year Deal With Raiders?

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, impending free agent RB Josh Jacobs is still in talks with the Raiders about a possible return to Las Vegas.

Pauline mentions that word at the Combine is that Jacobs is not interested in a multi-year contract unless “the numbers are huge.”

Interestingly enough, Pauline says that Jacobs would be happy to sign a one-year contract to return to the Raiders.

The Raiders reportedly are not considering the franchise tag for Jacobs this year, so it remains to be seen whether they’ll be able to get a deal in place before the start of free agency in a few weeks.

Jacobs, 26, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

In 2023, Jacobs appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and rushed for 805 yards on 233 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 37 receptions for 296 yards and six total touchdowns.

