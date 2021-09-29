Julio Jones & A.J. Brown Both Might Be Out For Week 4

According to Ian Rapoport, both Titans WRs Julio Jones and A.J. Brown could end up missing Week 4’s upcoming game against the Jets.

Rapoport says Jones is getting treatment on a leg injury, while Brown has a hamstring injury that may sideline him for a week or two.

Brown left early in Week 3’s game with his injury and watched from the sideline in street clothes. Jones was also kept out for large portions of the game.

It would be a major blow to the Titans’ offense that anticipated having a Big Three between Jones, Brown and RB Derrick Henry on offense, but has yet to really see that trio at full strength.

Brown, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract including a $2,130,812 signing bonus.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in three games for the Titans and caught seven passes for 92 yards receiving and one touchdown. He has also rushed for three yards on one carry.

Jones, 32, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in three games for the Titans and caught 12 passes for 204 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jones and Brown as the news is available.