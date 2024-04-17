AFC Notes: Brian Callahan, Travon Walker, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts’ veteran C Ryan Kelly said he hopes to continue his career in Indianapolis given he’s entering the final year of his contract.

“I want to stay here,” Kelly said, via Joel Erickson. “It’s my ninth year here, it’s the last year of my contract, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want another one.”

When asked if they’ve opened extension talks, Kelly responded: “Not really.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen is excited to have all five of last year’s starting offensive linemen back, including Kelly, LT Bernhard Raimann, LG Quenton Nelson, RG Will Fries, and RT Braden Smith.

“To have the same guys coming back is big,” Steichen said. “We’ve got some good leaders up there, a good veteran presence, and they are only going to continue to get better.”

Jaguars

Jacksonville’s former first-overall pick DE Travon Walker showed some major leaps towards the end of the 2023 season. Following DE Josh Allen‘s new contract, Walker has even more motivation to strive to reach the levels of his star teammate.

“Seeing someone who is very identical to me, working toward the same goal, we’re doing the same workouts, our schedule’s the same,” Walker said, via Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com. “Him being able to put himself in that position, it really meant a lot to me because it seems like everything’s come full circle and I feel that’s motivation itself.”

“He’s somewhere where he’s happy, he’s not being put out to somewhere else, the organization is taking care of him. I’m proud of him and obviously [it] motivated me just to continue following in his footsteps. Obviously, he’s doing something right.”

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence stated he didn’t feel 100 percent from the season until March. (John Shipley)

stated he didn’t feel 100 percent from the season until March. (John Shipley) Lawrence responded to a question about who will call plays between HC Doug Pederson and OC Press Taylor: “I’m expecting it to be Press at this point.” (Justin W. Lewis)

Titans

Titans GM Ran Carthon said it’s his goal to build a balanced football team for new HC Brian Callahan going into the 2024 NFL Draft.

“We want to continue to balance this thing out and make this a balanced football team,” Carthon said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.

Callahan said they are using pre-draft visits to get “every bit of information” they can on this year’s prospects.

“You just try to have every bit of information you can get and gather on the person because the tape is the tape, you grade that,” Callahan said. “Some guys, we’re bringing in to find more out about who they are as a person.”

Carthon said they are still looking to bolster their defensive line group.

“In the past, we’ve had our strength to be up front, and that’s kind of shifted right now,” Carthon said. “But we’re still looking to address those positions as needed.”